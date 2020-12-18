Newcast – Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

In this newscast:
- Firefighters and ambulance crews move ahead with COVID-19 vaccinations,
- the Juneau Assembly limits eligibility for CARES-act funded individual grants,
- governing majorities still have not coalesced among incoming state lawmakers,
- the Alaska Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case about the election Rep. Lance Pruitt’s lost,
- Eielson Air Force Base gets five more of the advanced F-35 warplanes,
- Northern Dynasty Minerals says it will appeal the Trump administration’s rejection of its mining permit,
- Juneau’s electric utility is asking for changes to contracts with two big customers.