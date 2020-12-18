KTOO

Newcast – Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Firefighters and ambulance crews move ahead with COVID-19 vaccinations,
  • the Juneau Assembly limits eligibility for CARES-act funded individual grants,
  • governing majorities still have not coalesced among incoming state lawmakers,
  • the Alaska Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case about the election Rep. Lance Pruitt’s lost,
  • Eielson Air Force Base gets five more of the advanced F-35 warplanes,
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals says it will appeal the Trump administration’s rejection of its mining permit,
  • Juneau’s electric utility is asking for changes to contracts with two big customers.
