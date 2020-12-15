Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

In this newscast:
- A few members of Bartlett Regional Hospital’s vaccine distribution team greeted the plane this afternoon carrying Juneau’s first 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A city-owned Mendenhall Valley property sold to a local developer in 2018 will return to the City and Borough of Juneau ownership.
- Juneau resident Majid Sateri was allegedly killed by a neighbor in his apartment building in November.
- The City and Borough of Juneau stopped accepting applications for its COVID-19 Individual Assistance Grant program yesterday.