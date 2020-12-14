WATCH: Juneau Assembly holds public hearing on Hurlock property, mask ordinance

The Juneau Assembly will hold a regular meeting Monday night at 7 p.m.

Items set for public hearing on Monday’s agenda include ordinances related to a piece of property in the Mendenhall Valley that may become an emergency shelter for at-risk youth, an emergency CARES Act appropriation and an extension of the city’s public mask ordinance.

The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live and via Zoom Webinar. It will also air live on KTOO 104.3 FM and stream on the web.

Details about how to participate in the meeting can be found in the agenda packet.