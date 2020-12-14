KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Try a little kindness

by

Sheli Delaney hosts on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Get your “kindness fix” on today’s show, which will explore how organizers of Juneau’s third annual Kindness Festival have found a way to spread even more kindness, despite the challenges of a pandemic. Also, how to keep a healthy perspective through the holidays and how you can brighten your winter days with skiing and offerings from the Juneau library.

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

 

