Try a little kindness

Sheli Delaney hosts on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Get your “kindness fix” on today’s show, which will explore how organizers of Juneau’s third annual Kindness Festival have found a way to spread even more kindness, despite the challenges of a pandemic. Also, how to keep a healthy perspective through the holidays and how you can brighten your winter days with skiing and offerings from the Juneau library.

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.