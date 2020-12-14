Newscast – Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

In this newscast:
- Juneau is expected to get its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow, weather permitting.
- Alaska set a record for the number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in a single day when health officials announced that 18 Alaskans had died from the disease.
- This month’s storm and landslides revealed that much of Haines, where there are no building codes, wasn’t constructed with landslide risk in mind.
- Alaska’s three Electoral College members cast their votes for President Donald Trump today.