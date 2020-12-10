Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

In this newscast:
- The wrongful death lawsuit against the Juneau police officer who fatally shot 34-year-old Kelly Stephens last year is over.
- The updated concept for a new arts facility in Juneau would expand Centennial Hall and could help boost the city’s economic recovery.
- Canadian developers behind a proposed massive metals mine 20 miles from the border seek another permit extension from B.C. regulators.
- More Alaska Natives have died of COVID-19 in the state than whites even though they make up 16% of the state’s population.