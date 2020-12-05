Ketchikan city officials evacuate residents ahead of potential dam breach

Updated post — Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m.

Officials say they’re on the cusp of issuing a mandatory evacuation order for residents in low-lying areas along Ketchikan Creek. First responders are going door-to-door asking Ketchikan residents in these areas to pack a bag and be prepared to be displaced for two to three days.

Ketchikan Public Utilities Electric Division Manager Andy Donato says the danger of an uncontrolled dam release is very real.

As of 7:00 p.m. Saturday officials confirmed a mandatory evacuation order would be issued in the next few hours.

“I’m going to say 100% probable,” Donato said.

That’s as Ketchikan Lakes Dam reached “moderate flood stage” Wednesday. Officials said in a statement that “conditions are developing that could cause a breach and failure of the Ketchikan Lakes dam by 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.”

Emergency Manager Abner Hoage said there’s not an imminent risk of the dam failing as of 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

But officials say that as the lake approaches record levels, they’re advising people to prepare for the worst.

“So we have two areas that we’re concerned about. One is the actual dam. But more importantly, is the low lying places along the creek,” said Ketchikan Public Utilities Electric Division Manager Andy Donato, whose agency maintains the Ketchikan Lakes Dam upstream from downtown.

Right now, officials are most concerned about flooding along Ketchikan Creek. Areas along the creek have been asked to evacuate.

Donato says he’s concerned that flood-driven debris, like downed trees, could pile up under bridges or in narrow sections of the creek.

“It doesn’t take much to start plugging that up. And then and then we can see flood conditions develop rapidly. So that’s our first concern,” he said.

But the longer-term concern is the integrity of the dam. Donato says that water is expected to rise above a reinforced section of the dam by 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, and that could lead to erosion. That would be at a lake elevation of 351 feet.

“At 351.0, structurally, we come up to something different in the interior of the dam, the dam that’s up there is an earthen dam, built on some old wooden cribs, and we start exceeding the internal cribbing,” Donato said.

The National Weather Service reported that the level was roughly 13 inches below that mark at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

High lake levels is one of a few factors that could trigger a mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas near the creek. Hoage, the emergency manager, said that included a total of 28 residences and 25 commercial buildings.

Damage to the dam could also prompt mandatory evacuations.

Donato says he’s not quite sure when residents will be ordered to leave, but he anticipates evacuations being called this evening. He says plans are in flux as conditions on the ground change. But he says he’s sure an order will be issued Saturday.

Officials say they’ll activate audible sirens when a mandatory evacuation is issued. Police officers will also patrol with loudspeakers.

One reason an evacuation could be called earlier is the simple fact that it’s easier to get people to leave before they head to bed, Donato said.

Another major milestone would be reached at 354 feet, Donato said. That’s the height of the dam. And if water starts flowing uncontrolled over the top of the dam, that could lead to erosion, allowing larger and larger flows out of the dam, and potentially a dam failure.

Hoage says that could be devastating.

“In a dam break scenario, which is the worst case scenario, the that would be at 22,000 cubic foot per second release. We have 115 residential structures, 43 commercial structures and seven government structures.”

Hoage says those in the evacuation zone should get to higher ground immediately.

“If it does get there, and if things were to go bad, and we were to have some sort of erosion or, you know, dam couldn’t hold that the weight of the water because you’re adding exponentially more water, the higher up it gets in that reservoir,” he said. “Then you get a crack, or whatever — an earthquake hits at the wrong time — and the water comes through for whatever reason.”

“That’s what we’re worried about the potential for,” he said.

The weather service expects another half inch overnight. Forecasters say they’re expecting another two inches during daylight hours Sunday and another half inch Sunday night. Rain is forecast to let up slightly by Monday with less than an inch expected.

Original post — Dec. 5, 7:00 p.m.

Local officials are asking residents of low-lying areas along Ketchikan Creek to immediately evacuate to higher ground. First responders are going door-to-door asking residents to pack a bag and evacuate for an anticipated 48-72 hours.

Ketchikan’s emergency operations center warned Saturday evening that rising water “could cause a breach and failure of the Ketchikan Lakes Dam by 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.”

Officials are recommending evacuations of the following areas:

Downtown Ketchikan east of Bawden Street, including areas of Mission Street, Dock Street and all of Creek Street.

Stedman Street from Chief Johnson Totem Pole to the Salvation Army.

All residents along Park Avenue and nearby streets.

Schoenbar Road from Valley Forge Road to the ballfields.

Woodland Avenue.

Deermount Street north of Woodland Avenue.

Harris Street.

Freeman Street.

At this point, they say the downtown Mary Frances Condos are not at risk of flooding.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Ketchikan’s Gateway Recreation Center at 601 Schoenbar Road for those without somewhere else to go — but local officials are asking folks who are able to evacuate to friends’ and families’ homes outside the evacuation zone.

Ketchikan: the rec center is the emergency shelter if your home is flooding. Right now I’m told that is voluntary but could become mandatory soon with more rain. Stay safe friends pic.twitter.com/yErgHJsaoV — Cheyenne Mathews (@CheyMathews) December 6, 2020

Officials say some limited space is available for pets at Ketchikan’s animal shelter. Island to Island Vet Clinic also has announced on Facebook that they have some space available to shelter pets for those who must evacuate.

Local officials say they anticipate upgrading the voluntary evacuation to a mandatory order.

A bus is circulating through the evacuation area along Park Avenue, Bawden Street and Stedman Street.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.