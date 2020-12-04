Newscast – Friday, Dec. 4, 2020

In this newscast:
- The recovery effort in Haines continues after heavy flooding and mudslides this week.
- Heavy precipitation, mudslides and flooding have damaged infrastructure across the Haines Borough over the past week.
- Most property in Southeast Alaska probably isn’t insured against flood and slide damage from this week’s storm.
- The very first COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Alaska before the month is out. But there will be very little of it, and logistics to distribute it are not easy.