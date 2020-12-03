Bartlett Regional Hospital on lockdown as police search for suspect who threatened staff

Bartlett Regional Hospital is on lockdown after someone threatened emergency department staff.

According to Bartlett spokesperson Katie Bausler, a person with a known history of violence threatened to shoot a staff member in the emergency department.

The Juneau Police Department is looking for the person who made the threat to determine if it’s credible. Officers are also assisting Bartlett with security.

The hospital will continue to closely check all patients arriving at the entrance until the lockdown is lifted.