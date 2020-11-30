Newscast – Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

In this newscast:
- After a nonexistent tourism season, most downtown hotels are especially looking forward to the arrival of lawmakers and the opportunity to make up some lost revenue.
- The chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court plans to retire in June, the court system announced today.
- A Social Security phone scam seems to have gotten a second wind as Alaskans head into the holiday season.
- The Hawaii-based shipping company Matson announced last week it will donate free ocean shipping of food supplies to food banks, including in Alaska, through 2023.