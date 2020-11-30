Four dead, including two children, in Mat-Su homicide

Alaska State Troopers have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of four family members, including two children, in the Mat-Su Borough.

The suspect has yet to be identified, but Troopers said in a report Monday afternoon that he is male and is related to all four victims.

The first shooting reportedly occurred shortly after 3:00 am in Knik-Fairview near Wasilla. After receiving a report of gunshots, Troopers found Cody Roehl, 18, dead at the scene. Others present at the home gave a description of the shooter and his vehicle, a white Jeep Patriot.

Just over half an hour later, Palmer Police received a report of a disturbance and gunshots at a residence on North Valley Way. Police investigated and found the remains of Kimora Buster, 43, Ellison Buster, 7, and Sienna Buster, 10, at the scene. One unidentified child in the home was uninjured.

Just after 4:00 am, Troopers pulled over a white Jeep Patriot on the Glenn Highway that matched the description from the first shooting. They arrested the driver without incident.

In Monday afternoon’s update, Troopers said the suspect will be identified once formal charges are filed.

This story is developing, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.