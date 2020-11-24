Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

In this newscast:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the severity of its warning against cruise ship travel.
- Sixteen U.S. Coast Guard cadets were sent in to replace 18 regular crewmembers who got stuck in quarantine. The quick addition of the cadets meant that the cutter Munro could go ahead with its Bering Sea patrol as scheduled this summer.
- Alaska voters elected 13 new members to the state Legislature. The first-time lawmakers are a heavily Republican group, and the only Democrat is also the only woman.
- A judge has ruled the federal government was correct in allowing a southeast Alaska tribe to organize an out-of-season hunt because of the coronavirus pandemic.