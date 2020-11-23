Newscast – Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

In this newscast:
- Alaska state flags were lowered to half-mast on Friday in honor of Jay Kerttula, the only state legislator to serve as both senate president and speaker of the house.
- Hundreds of people have complained to the state’s environmental watchdog about air pollution from cruise ships.
- The Alaska Department of Corrections says an inmate with underlying health issues has died from complications related to COVID-19.
- The coronavirus pandemic has hurt the U.S. seafood industry due to a precipitous fall in imports and exports and a drop in catch of some species.
- Analysis suggests two out of three Alaska adults have at least one risk factor health officials link with a higher chance of severe COVID-19 infection.