Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

In this newscast:
- New travel requirements from the State of Alaska take effect this Saturday.
- Yesterday, 30-year-old Joshua Allen Shaff was arrested and charged with the murder of 69-nyear-old Majid Sateri.
- Next year’s budget hasn’t been approved yet, but ConocoPhillips Alaska says it’s planning to restart some of its drilling projects on the North Slope.
- In this new study, scientists have linked warming Arctic temperatures, changing wind patterns and shifting currents to the movement of pollock.
- Two weeks into an outbreak, the number of COVID-19 cases at Goose Creek Correctional Center in Point MacKenzie keeps climbing.