Juneau man charged with murdering resident of downtown senior living facility

On Wednesday, Joshua Allen Shaff, 30, was arrested and charged with the murder of Majid Sateri, 69. Sateri was also known as Mark Humford.

According to the Juneau Police Department, Shaff called the police and reported the murder from a senior housing facility in downtown Juneau. Police say the initial cause of death appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

At Shaff’s arraignment on Thursday, Judge Emily Wright said Shaff does not have a criminal history, but evidence shows there’s probable cause for his arrest and detainment.

Juneau District Attorney Angie Kemp described what she could share from video surveillance footage of the crime scene.

“The victim … had gone back to his residence for a short period of time,” she said. “After that, the defendant came to his residence, knocked on the door. He was inside for minutes, and then he came back outside. He was outside the door. The next image showed him apparently covered in blood, or at least his pants had blood all over them.”

The victim’s family called for the maximum penalty of 99 years in prison. His brother Mohammed Sateri said he wants justice.

“I really feel that this man has to be punished to the extent of the law,” he said. “And it was a violent act to a man that did not deserve anything like that.”

Shaff is currently being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. His bail is set at $500,000 and his next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.