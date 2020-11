Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

On today’s show, Evening at Egan speaker Irene Dundas previews her talk about repatriation of clan property. 350Juneau—Climate Action for Alaska discusses an upcoming program about tackling crisis. We’ll also get updates from Juneau Public Libraries, and hear about the high schools’ annual Christmas tree sale.

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.