In the home stretch for Alaska’s vote count, election overhaul looks likely to pass

Ballot Measure 2 looks increasingly likely to pass, after 1,966 more ballots were counted on Monday.

Monday’s count included most of the remaining ballots from districts that have opposed the measure. So, more yes votes than no votes came in with today’s count, but the total count indicates that the measure will pass. The vast majority of the 6,386 remaining uncounted ballots are from districts that have supported the measure, which would overhaul Alaska’s election laws.

Tuesday may be a big day for resolving the three House races where the winner isn’t clear. The remaining ballots are scheduled to be counted in these races.

In the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson area district, Republican David Nelson leads Democrat Lyn Franks by 91 votes with 143 uncounted ballots. In an East Anchorage district, Democrat Liz Snyder leads Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt by 17 votes with 114 uncounted ballots. And in the district that includes the North Slope and Northwest Arctic boroughs, independent Josiah Patkotak leads Democrat Elizabeth Ferguson by 148 votes with roughly 570 uncounted ballots.