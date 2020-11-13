Newscast – Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School District has shifted gears on its decision to expand in-person classes.
- Juneau households that receive the city’s pandemic relief housing and utility grants this year may get $1,000 more than was initially offered.
- Two local government bodies will now recognize Ketchikan’s original inhabitants before each public meeting.
- A new video game set in Southeast Alaska seeks to turn back the tide on the history of inaccurate representations of indigenous communities.