Newscast – Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau School District has shifted gears on its decision to expand in-person classes.
  • Juneau households that receive the city’s pandemic relief housing and utility grants this year may get $1,000 more than was initially offered.
  • Two local government bodies will now recognize Ketchikan’s original inhabitants before each public meeting.
  • A new video game set in Southeast Alaska seeks to turn back the tide on the history of inaccurate representations of indigenous communities.