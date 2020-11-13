KTOO

2020 Alaska General Election | Federal Government | Politics

Gross, Galvin concede to Sullivan, Young in congressional races

by

Incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (left) and Congressional candidate Dr. Al Gross (right) debate for one of Alaska’s U.S. Senate seats, on October 23 at Debate for the State. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

There are still more ballots to count, but U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Congressman Don Young seem to have cemented their re-election.

Challenger Al Gross called Sullivan to concede the race Friday and congratulated Sullivan on his re-election.

“Even though we have passionate policy disagreements on what is best for Alaska, what is important now is that all Alaskans come together after a free and fair election,” Gross said in an emailed statement afterward.

Meanwhile, ballot-counting goes on. As of Thursday night, Sullivan had about 54% of the vote. Gross was at 41%. Alaska Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe had nearly 5%

In the U.S. House race, the story was similar. Incumbent Republic Don Young had just over 54% of the vote. Challenger Alyse Galvin had about 45%. She called Young to concede on Friday.

At the top of the ticket, Trump won Alaska with 53%. Joe Biden got more than 42%. Biden’s campaign in Alaska has predicted that, in the final count, Biden will be the most successful Democratic candidate in Alaska since Lyndon Johnson won the state in 1964.