Gross, Galvin concede to Sullivan, Young in congressional races

There are still more ballots to count, but U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Congressman Don Young seem to have cemented their re-election.

Challenger Al Gross called Sullivan to concede the race Friday and congratulated Sullivan on his re-election.

“Even though we have passionate policy disagreements on what is best for Alaska, what is important now is that all Alaskans come together after a free and fair election,” Gross said in an emailed statement afterward.

Meanwhile, ballot-counting goes on. As of Thursday night, Sullivan had about 54% of the vote. Gross was at 41%. Alaska Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe had nearly 5%

In the U.S. House race, the story was similar. Incumbent Republic Don Young had just over 54% of the vote. Challenger Alyse Galvin had about 45%. She called Young to concede on Friday.

At the top of the ticket, Trump won Alaska with 53%. Joe Biden got more than 42%. Biden’s campaign in Alaska has predicted that, in the final count, Biden will be the most successful Democratic candidate in Alaska since Lyndon Johnson won the state in 1964.