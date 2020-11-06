Juneau Afternoon will be back on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Juneau Afternoon will broadcast live on Thursday and Friday next week. There will be no live show on Wednesday in observance of Veteran’s Day. On Monday, please enjoy “It’s Been A Minute” with Sam Sanders, and on Tuesday, “The Splendid Table.” Wednesday, we’ll hear an episode of “Hidden Brain.”

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, listen to Folk Alley from 4:00-5:00 p.m. on KRNN Juneau.

Tune to KTOO 104.3 fm (online at ktoo.org) on Monday at 7:00 p.m. for IQ Squared. The topic: Is a U.S.-China Space Race Good for Humanity?