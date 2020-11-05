Crews responding to areawide power outage in Juneau

Power went out across Juneau shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Alaska Electric Light and Power tweeted that crews were responding to the areawide outage.

Several people on social media reported seeing sparks and a flash coming from power lines along South Franklin Street near the downtown waterfront.

Capital City Fire/Rescue also wrote on Facebook that staff responded to Gastineau Avenue where a tree had fallen on a powerline.

A similar outage on Monday morning knocked out power for several hours. That was caused by heavy ice and snow on power lines.

AEL&P also responded to an outage late Wednesday night out the road. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour were expected Thursday, but were supposed to diminish throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.