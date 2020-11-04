Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

In this newscast:
- Alaska Republican candidates and conservative causes did well in early results reported on election night.
- In Alaska House District 34, incumbent Democratic Rep. Andi Story holds a 14-point lead over independent challenger Ed King.
- The Petersburg School Board adopted a new policy requiring COVID-19 testing for staff and students returning from in-state travel.
- The state’s top medical team says that communities that still have a relatively low case count should act conservatively when it comes to travel during the holiday season.