KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Alaska Republican candidates and conservative causes did well in early results reported on election night.
  • In Alaska House District 34, incumbent Democratic Rep. Andi Story holds a 14-point lead over independent challenger Ed King.
  • The Petersburg School Board adopted a new policy requiring COVID-19 testing for staff and students returning from in-state travel.
  • The state’s top medical team says that communities that still have a relatively low case count should act conservatively when it comes to travel during the holiday season.