Newscast — Monday, Oct. 28, 2020

Juneau officials are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the area. Half of those are connected to a cluster of infections among the city’s unsheltered population,
The Juneau Assembly made a decision earlier this week requiring the disclosure of real estate sales prices to the city assessor’s office, despite opposition from local realtors,
Gov. Dunleavy’s public health emergency disaster declaration is set to expire on Nov. 15. Healthcare providers and local governments say they need that declaration, which allows them to better respond to the pandemic,
Juneau’s harbor officials have received the all-clear to scuttle The Lumberman, a derelict tugboat, offshore and in deep water.