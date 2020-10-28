Music Reigns Supreme

Christina Michelle hosts Juneau Afternoon Thursday, October 22, 2020.

On today’s show, we’ll meet Scherrie Payne & Susaye (Soo-say) Greene, formerly of The Supremes. With hits like “Stop! In The Name Of Love” and “You Can’t Hurry Love,” these artists made Motown history. Hear their stories of fame, friendship, and more, along with some great music, as they talk with members of the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

That’s Thursday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.