Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

After seven months, Juneau’s residential substance abuse treatment facility reopens this week. Although Rainforest Recover Center will limit the number of patients for now, providers say the need in – and outside – the community is growing,
With contact tracing capacity strained by COVID-19 outbreaks statewide, Juneau city officials are asking the public to take more proactive steps to help contact tracers,
Alaska won’t start counting absentee ballots this year until a week after Election Day. And that could mean a long wait for final results, since people are voting absentee in huge numbers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And early voting trends suggest Republicans are likely to perform better in early counts, while Democrats could catch up later,
A labeling mistake has led the FDA to order the recall of more than two tons of packaged halibut filets produced by a subsidiary of Sealaska, the Juneau-based Alaska Native regional corporation,
The federal government has withdrawn an appeal of a court ruling stopping one of the largest old-growth timber sales in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.