WATCH: Juneau Assembly appoints new member, bids farewell to Edwardson

The Juneau Assembly will swear in its newest member Monday night during its meeting beginning at 7 p.m.

Christine Woll will represent District 2 on the Assembly, replacing outgoing Assembly member Rob Edwardson. She will serve a three-year term.

Current Assembly members Maria Gladziszewski and Alicia Hughes-Skandijs were reelected and will begin new, three-year terms.

After reorganizing, the Assembly will take up business on a number of issues like CARES Act funding and sales tax exemption onboard cruise ships.

Tonight’s meeting will be a hybrid between in-person and virtual. Assembly members and limited staff will be allowed in Assembly Chambers.

The meeting will be broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live. You can also listen live on KTOO 104.3 FM and online, or here once the meeting begins.

The public can participate during the meeting by calling or emailing the City Clerk’s office ahead of time, or by hitting the “raise hand” button on the Zoom webinar to speak during public hearing. Details can be found in the meeting packet.