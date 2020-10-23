Watch: Sen. Dan Sullivan and Al Gross in Debate for the State

U.S. Senate incumbent Dan Sullivan is meeting his challenger Al Gross in Debate for the State Friday night.

Watch the debate starting at 7 p.m.

Sullivan, a Republican, was sworn in to office in 2015 and is running for a second term. Meanwhile, Al Gross is an independent and the Democratic nominee who has not previously held public office.

The two came head-to-head earlier this month in a debate centered on the state’s fisheries industry. In that debate, Gross accused Sullivan of being beholden to special interest groups. But Sullivan said if Gross wins, it could put Democrats like Chuck Schumer in control.

The Senate debate is co-produced by Alaska Public Media and Alaska’s News Source. Watch on KTOO 360 North or online at 7 p.m.