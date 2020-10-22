Watch: Alyse Galvin and Rep. Don Young face off in Debate for the State

Alaska candidates for the state’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will come face-to-face in a debate Thursday night.

Watch the debate live at 8 p.m.

For the second time, Rep. Don Young is being challenged by Alyse Galvin for his position in Congress. Galvin is nonpartisan and the Democratic nominee. She first ran against Young in 2018 but lost by seven percentage points.

Young was sworn in to Congress in 1973; he is the longest-serving Republican member of the House. He won reelection with just over 50% of the vote. Should he win again, it would be his 25th term.

The debate between the two candidates is part of a two-night event produced by Alaska Public Media and Alaska’s News Source. It will be streamed online starting at 8 p.m.