Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • While the Juneau School District board celebrated its newly elected member Martin Stepetin yesterday, the district continues to face the tough challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Juneau Democrat Andi Story is facing a challenger for her seat representing the Mendenhall Valley in the Alaska House of Representatives.
  • City staff say skateboarders are causing problems on Juneau’s downtown docks.
  • The grocer Alaska Commercial Company, also known as AC, has been fined more than $20,000 by the federal Department of Labor for child labor violations.
