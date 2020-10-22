Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

In this newscast:
- While the Juneau School District board celebrated its newly elected member Martin Stepetin yesterday, the district continues to face the tough challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Juneau Democrat Andi Story is facing a challenger for her seat representing the Mendenhall Valley in the Alaska House of Representatives.
- City staff say skateboarders are causing problems on Juneau’s downtown docks.
- The grocer Alaska Commercial Company, also known as AC, has been fined more than $20,000 by the federal Department of Labor for child labor violations.