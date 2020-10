Christina Michelle hosts Juneau Afternoon Thursday, October 22, 2020.

On Thursday’s show, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau curates a conversation about breast cancer awareness in the Black community. Guests include the Lead Mammographer at Bartlett Regional Hospital and breast cancer survivors.

Queen Stewart, breast cancer survivor (photo courtesy of Christina Michelle / JBAA) Debra Thomas, breast cancer survivor (photo courtesy of Christina Michelle / JBAA)

That’s Thursday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.