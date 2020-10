Friday, October 16, 2020.

In honor of Filipino American History Month, we’ll spend the hour in in conversation with moderator Edric Carrillo and representatives from the Filipino community and Filipino Community Inc. They’ll discuss their history, personal stories, experiences of life in Juneau, and more.

That’s Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.