Hoonah sees record voter turnout, will hold runoff for council seat

Motorists drive past a “Welcome to Hoonah” sign on Aug. 6, 2017. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Following a historic voter turnout, the Southeast community of Hoonah is holding a runoff election for a city council seat later this month.

Unofficial results from the Hoonah municipal election posted on Oct. 7, 2020. (courtesy of Chris Orr)

City Clerk Jennifer Bidiman says Hoonah’s voter turnout in the city was at 53%. That’s higher than the last two municipal elections.

While Gerald Byers won the mayor’s seat with 187 votes, two city council seats were up to voters. Stanley Savland won a three-year term on the council.

But Chris Orr and Paul Comolli both won 36% of the votes in the race for the other council seat.

According to Hoonah’s municipal code, a candidate must hold 40% of the vote to be elected. That means voters will have to decide who gets the city council seat on Oct. 22.

Esther Heath-Mills, Karen Hinchman and Dillon Styers were each elected to the the school board. Gordon Greenwald won a seat on the city’s liquor board.

 

