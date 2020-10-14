Hoonah sees record voter turnout, will hold runoff for council seat

Following a historic voter turnout, the Southeast community of Hoonah is holding a runoff election for a city council seat later this month.

City Clerk Jennifer Bidiman says Hoonah’s voter turnout in the city was at 53%. That’s higher than the last two municipal elections.

While Gerald Byers won the mayor’s seat with 187 votes, two city council seats were up to voters. Stanley Savland won a three-year term on the council.

But Chris Orr and Paul Comolli both won 36% of the votes in the race for the other council seat.

According to Hoonah’s municipal code, a candidate must hold 40% of the vote to be elected. That means voters will have to decide who gets the city council seat on Oct. 22.

Esther Heath-Mills, Karen Hinchman and Dillon Styers were each elected to the the school board. Gordon Greenwald won a seat on the city’s liquor board.