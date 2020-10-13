Anchorage Mayor Berkowitz has resigned

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation was announced Tuesday, a day after acknowledging that he’d carried on what he described as a consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship with a television anchor.

Berkowitz’s chief of staff, Jason Bockenstedt, made the announcement at Tuesday evening’s Assembly meeting, where members were set to consider a request to extend the mayor’s emergency powers to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with profound sadness and humility that I resign as the mayor of the municipality of Anchorage,” Bockenstedt said, reading from the statement.

Berkowitz’s resignation is effective Oct. 23, Bockenstedt said. Immediately after the announcement, the crowd at the meeting — many of whom had gathered to oppose the extension of Berkowitz’s emergency powers — erupted in cheers, prompting a rebuke from Assembly Chair Felix Rivera.

Berkowitz’s resignation is the latest news in a scandal that publicly unfolded over the last several days, beginning Friday when news anchor Maria Athens posted allegations on her Facebook page about Berkowitz and a photo of a nude man.

Federal and local authorities said they investigated and found no evidence of illegal activity.

Under Anchorage city code, the chair of the Assembly — a position currently held by Felix Rivera — serves as acting mayor in the event of a vacancy.

When a vacancy occurs more than 90 days before the election — which is currently scheduled for April 6 — a special election would likely need to be held. Rivera said he is waiting for a legal interpretation of the code to determine exactly how it would work.

Attorneys are discussing “ambiguities” in the city charter and code about whether a special election is needed, or if the Assembly has the discretion to wait until the regular election in April, Rivera said.

This is a breaking news story — check back for updates.