Gustavus reports preliminary election results

The Southeast Alaska community of Gustavus published its preliminary local election results on Wednesday.

Voting happened in person for the most part. Karen Platt, the city clerk, said there were precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The only thing that was different from years past is that we were wearing masks and maintaining a little additional distance,” Platt said.

Platt also said the city moved its polling place from the Gustavus Public Library to the Community Center.

“We did that so that we could maintain social distancing, worked out really great,” she said. “It’s a very nice space.”

While there were 328 total ballots total, Platt says there were 206 properly cast ballots and 22 absentee ballots.

Tania Maria Lewis and Jim Wagner were elected to three-year terms on the city council. Michael Taylor was elected for a one-year term.

The preliminary election results are:

City Council Seat C: 158 votes for Tania Marie Lewis (three-year term)

City Council Seat D: 135 votes for Jim Wagner (three-year term)

City Council Seat G: 134 votes for Michael S. Taylor (one-year term)

Platt says the results will be certified on Friday at 5:30 p.m.