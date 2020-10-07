Newscast – Wednesday, October 7, 2020

In this newscast:
- Juneau is closing the Mill Campground for the season.
- Several Americans have been cited by law enforcement in British Columbia for breaking rules intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- The pandemic has disrupted all of our lives in some way or another, but it’s had a particularly dramatic impact on the lives of college students.
- This year the FCC opened a window of opportunity for Native Americans to secure rights to their own wireless broadband networks.
- Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he plans to vote for President Donald Trump.