Newscast – Tuesday, October 6, 2020

In this newscast:
- Voters cast their last-minute ballots today in Juneau’s first-ever by mail election.
- Early voter turnout is more than triple last year’s count in Sitka meaning residents likely won’t have a good idea of who won until Wednesday afternoon.
- Construction began in August on Sealaska Heritage Institute’s future arts campus in downtown Juneau. But they found contaminated soil, which may affect the institute’s goal to have it complete in time for Celebration next year.
- The temporary closure of a nationwide movie theater chain is expected to result in the indefinite closure of three theaters in Anchorage.