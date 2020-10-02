Newscast – Friday, October 2, 2020

In this newscast:
- The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska held its 85th Tribal Assembly yesterday. For the first time it was held virtually and it was a condensed version of the usual three-day event.
- Summer is typically the money-making season for many Alaska businesses, as tourists flock to the state. But this summer, the COVID-19 pandemic made that a lot harder.
- Petersburg has seen an unusual amount of black bears in town this year. Biologists think the bears natural food sources have been hard to come by.
- Lawmakers from Southeast are adding their voices to requests for a disaster declaration for the 2020 commercial salmon fishing season.