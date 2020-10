Scott Burton hosts on Monday, October 5, 2020.

On Monday, we’ll check in with JPD’s Chief Ed Mercer. And Juneau Composts will give us instructions on how we can bag and compost our fall leaves.

That’s Monday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

Tune in to KTOO on Monday evening at 7:00 pm for a new episode of IQ Squared titled “Unresolved: American Policing.”