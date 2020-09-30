Newscast – Wednesday, September 30, 2020

In this newscast:
- Proposition 2 in Juneau’s municipal election asks voters to authorize up to $15 million in new public debt to pay for repairs and improvements to city infrastructure.
- Sitka’s urban Native corporation has a new look — and a new outlook following annual board elections in September.
- An annual market event held for the past 37 years in Alaska’s capital city has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
- Owners of sled dogs in Alaska’s Yukon River region have had difficulty feeding the animals since the state halted subsistence fishing because of weak salmon runs.