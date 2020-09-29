KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, September 29, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Seven candidates for three Assembly seats in Juneau’s municipal elections sound off on why they’re running.
  • Alaska residents are enrolling in DenaliCare at unprecedented levels.
  • Officials in Yakutat are asking those who visited local businesses in the last two weeks to get tested for the coronavirus.
  • Officials at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska say a grizzly bear that was believed to have gotten into buildings and food storages over the last year has been euthanized.
  • U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell says she’ll support a bill to block a permit for the proposed Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska.

Reader Interactions

X