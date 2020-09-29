Newscast – Tuesday, September 29, 2020

In this newscast:
- Seven candidates for three Assembly seats in Juneau’s municipal elections sound off on why they’re running.
- Alaska residents are enrolling in DenaliCare at unprecedented levels.
- Officials in Yakutat are asking those who visited local businesses in the last two weeks to get tested for the coronavirus.
- Officials at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska say a grizzly bear that was believed to have gotten into buildings and food storages over the last year has been euthanized.
- U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell says she’ll support a bill to block a permit for the proposed Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska.