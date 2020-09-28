Newscast – Monday, September 28, 2020

In this newscast:
- The Department of Corrections says it’s found ways to offer limited programming for inmates but advocates say it’s not enough.
- President Donald Trump has announced he’ll issue a permit soon that will allow a Canadian-based company to build a proposed 16-hundred-mile rail line from Alberta to Alaska across the international border.
- Southeast Alaska had its first big fall storm of the year.
- The amount of donations to a fight over an Alaska oil tax ballot initiative has exceeded $17 million.
- A federal appeals court panel has ruled Alaska Native corporations are not eligible to receive a share of the $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding set aside for tribes.