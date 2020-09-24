The Photography of Brian Wallace

Juneau photojournalist Brian Wallace has been documenting the region for decades. Wallace, who is Tlingit, carries on a family tradition of documenting and sharing Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian culture in the region and to the rest of the world.
KTOO’s Rashah McChesney hosts a special edition of Juneau Afternoon on Friday focused on the work of award-winning photojournalist Brian Wallace. Wallace and McChesney will explore the craft while examining images spanning decades of the region’s history.
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
1. Amos Wallace during a Juneau parade in the 1920s.
2. Dorothy Wallace.
3. Dorothy Wallace with friends at the cannery.
4. Indian Village, photographed by Amos Wallace.
5. Patricia Hull in My Fair Lady. This is Brian Wallace’s first published photo.
6. The view from the window of the Rio Hotel in New York City.
7. Governor Jay Hammond speaks against moving the Capitol out of Juneau the day before the general election in November 1982.
8. The grounding of the Majestic Explorer.
9. 22 Feet in the Air. (Photo courtesy of Brian Wallace)
10. The gangway falls from the Yorktown Clipper.
11. Northwest Coast dance group Git-Hoan at Celebration. (Photo courtesy of Brian Wallace)
12. Ellen Carlee directs the installation of the refurbished Harnessing the Atom totem next to the Juneau City Museum as a beam of light from the setting sun illuminates the sun figure in the totem. It was carved by master Tlingit carver Amos Wallace.
13. The Heat is on: Kake’s Nick Davis jumps for joy as teammate Rudy Bean, right, celebrates at court level after the Tlingit Heat beat the Haines Merchants 95-93 during the Gold Medal tourney. (Photo courtesy of Brian Wallace)