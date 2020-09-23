Pebble CEO Tom Collier resigns amid fallout from secret recordings

Tom Collier has resigned as CEO of Pebble Limited Partnership, according to a news release from Pebble’s parent company, Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Northern Dynasty says Collier resigned because of his comments about Alaska’s elected leaders and federal regulators. The calls were secretly recorded by an environmental group who had men working undercover, posing as potential investors.

The group, called the Environmental Investigation Agency, released over an hour of tapes Monday. On them, Collier and Northern Dynasty CEO Ron Thiessen spoke of their plans to operate the mine for 180 years longer than the proposed 20-year plan. They also said Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski would not do anything to prevent it from going forward, despite their recent statements that the mine should not receive a federal permit.

Both senators said they stand by their statements last month that the mine, as proposed, should not get a federal permit.

“The unethical manner in which these tapes were acquired does not excuse the comments that were made, or the crass way they were expressed,” said Thiessen. “On behalf of the company and our employees, I offer my unreserved apology to all those who were hurt or offended, and all Alaskans.”

Northern Dynasty has named former Pebble CEO John Shively as interim CEO.