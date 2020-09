A hunter has been killed by a grizzly bear in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park Southeast of Fairbanks.

According to a park press release, the hunter was on a 10-day moose hunt with a friend near the Chisana River drainage when he mauled on Sunday.

It’s the first time a bear mauling has been recorded in the park since it was established in 1980, according to the release.

Park officials did not identify the hunter.