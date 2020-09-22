KTOO

Gardentalk | Juneau | Southeast

Gardentalk – How to stop a fungus invasion and why your veggies might be turning yellow

Lettuce fan
A fan keeps the air moving in a North Douglas greenhouse. The lower leaves of the lettuce in the background are turning yellow. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

Are your veggies turning yellow this late in the season?

Master Gardener Ed Buyarski says it’s likely because most of the soil nutrients have been been washed away by this summer’s rains.

It may be too late this season for an application of weed juice or fertilizer. So Buyarski recommends trimming leaves from vegetables as soon as they begin turning yellow. Otherwise, they will be susceptible to slugs and fungus.

With all the rain and moisture we’ve had this summer, Buyarski also recommends harvesting squash, zucchini and cucumbers as soon as possible — before they succumb to a fungus, which can spread fast in an environment where there is little air circulation.

Yellowing lettuce
The lower leaves of this lettuce are turning yellow and will soon fall victim to slugs and fungus if they are not removed. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

