Watch: The Alaska Supreme Court hears oral arguments in lawsuit over the state’s new ballot design

The Alaska Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit filed by independent U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin Friday beginning at 1:15 p.m.

Galvin, an independent candidate, won the nomination of the Alaska Democratic Party in its primary last month. She sued over a new ballot design from state election officials that references her Democratic Party nomination, but not her independent voter registration.

Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson decided Friday morning not to block the state from mailing ballots to overseas voters.

Her ruling Friday reverses the direction the judge took Thursday, when she temporarily stopped the state from printing more ballots that leave off a letter next candidates’ names showing which party, if any, they affiliate with.

Galvin is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young. The change also affects other independents who secured the support of the Democratic Party in the August primary election, such as U.S. Senate candidate Al Gross, although Gross has not joined the lawsuit.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson issued her five-page temporary restraining order Thursday morning. Henderson did not explain why she ordered elections officials to stop printing ballots when, at Wednesday’s hearing, a state attorney reportedly said that more than 800,000 ballots had already been printed. But Henderson is requiring Galvin to commit $10,000 to cover any costs or damages to the state if she ultimately loses her lawsuit.

