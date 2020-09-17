Newscast – Thursday, September 17, 2020

In this newscast:
- The developers of the proposed Pebble Mine aired an ad on Fox News last night, and it seems to have hit home with one viewer in the White House.
- While commercial salmon fisheries in Southeast are looking to be a bust this year, that’s not the case for the Dungeness crab.
- The brand new village of Mertarvik is one step closer to having a commercial runway.
- Selling or giving away Alaska’s state-run ferry fleet is not a viable option.
- Shell Offshore Inc. has submitted plans to drill for oil in state waters off the North Slope.