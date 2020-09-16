Two people allegedly ransacked a Dillingham pot shop and stole gummies and bongs

Two people broke into the Bristol Bay Bud Company just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Dillingham Police Department and the company. The store’s security cameras show two people wearing hoodies and masks entering the building and ransacking the store’s shelves and refrigerator.

Dillingham police responded to the store’s alarm within minutes, but no one was there when they arrived.

This was the first break-in at the Dillingham marijuana store. Stolen items include marijuana gummies and soda as well as glass, rubber and gasmask bongs.

Heather Allen, one of company’s four owners, said the store has an extensive security system.

“I have no problem letting people know I have a security system that has facial recognition 20 feet away, tons of cameras, every inch of the store is covered on multiple angles, and I record in high-def,” she said.

Allen said they are also taking measures to increase security.

“I would be a fool not to shore up a few things that have been brought to light from my first break-in,” she said. “Absolutely you’ll notice there are some things up here already in place that happened overnight.”

Allen said she is now working with the Dillingham Police Department to identify the people in the camera footage.

“I have faith that this tight-knit community will rally together, and we’ll find who broke into the pot store and caused a big ‘ole hullabaloo,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Dillingham Police Department at (907) 842-5354.