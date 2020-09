Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

On Tuesday’s show, we’ll hear from the Alaska Federation of Natives about the census deadline on September 30th. And the Juneau Parks Foundation will give us an update.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.