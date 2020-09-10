Newscast – Thursday, September 10, 2020

In this newscast:
- Juneau is holding a pop-up testing event this weekend at Centennial Hall for people who have visited bars recently.
- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Northwest Arctic Borough, local stakeholders remain concerned over a steady rise in positive cases.
- Vision Maker Media’s First Indigenous Online Film Festival is showcasing three films focused on stories about Alaska Native and First Nations history.
- The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced Wednesday that it plans to study the environmental impacts of a potential lease sale in the Cook Inlet.